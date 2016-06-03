Spring Salad with Peas & Frizzled Shallots

This simple spring salad recipe combines red leaf lettuce and frisee with fresh peas and crispy fried shallots tossed with a light tarragon-infused vinaigrette dressing. The fried shallots give this salad an out-of-this-world flavor. And compared with store-bought fried onions, they have half the calories and a fraction of the saturated fat and sodium.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013

total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Directions

  • Separate shallot slices into rings. Heat oil in a small stainless-steel skillet (or small saucepan) over medium-high heat until shimmering. (To test if your oil is hot enough, add a shallot ring: if it starts sizzling on contact, the oil is ready.) Add half the shallots and cook, stirring frequently, until browned, 4 to 8 minutes. With the pan off the heat, use a slotted spoon to transfer the shallots to a plate lined with paper towels. Cook the remaining shallots and transfer to the plate. The shallots will get crispier as they cool.

  • Pour the hot oil into a large, heat-resistant bowl (you should have 1/4 to 1/3 cup); let cool for 10 minutes. Whisk in vinegar, mustard, tarragon, salt and pepper until well combined. Add lettuce, frisee, peas and eggs and toss to combine. Divide among 6 plates. Top each portion with about 3 tablespoons frizzled shallots.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/3 cups salad & 3 Tbsp. shallots
Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 9.4g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 2.2g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 62.2mg; vitamin a iu 3679.1IU; vitamin c 7.4mg; folate 86.4mcg; calcium 51.7mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 20.9mg; potassium 291.7mg; sodium 201.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 3 fat
