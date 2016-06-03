Spring Salad with Peas & Frizzled Shallots

Separate shallot slices into rings. Heat oil in a small stainless-steel skillet (or small saucepan) over medium-high heat until shimmering. (To test if your oil is hot enough, add a shallot ring: if it starts sizzling on contact, the oil is ready.) Add half the shallots and cook, stirring frequently, until browned, 4 to 8 minutes. With the pan off the heat, use a slotted spoon to transfer the shallots to a plate lined with paper towels. Cook the remaining shallots and transfer to the plate. The shallots will get crispier as they cool.