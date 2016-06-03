Black Sticky Rice

Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.

Naomi Duguid
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013

1 hr 5 mins
6

  • Wash rice well in several changes of cold water. Drain well. Place in a large heavy saucepan with a tight-fitting lid. Add water; bring to a vigorous boil over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the rice is tender (but still a little chewy in the center) and the liquid is absorbed, 45 to 50 minutes.

  • Remove from heat; let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Gently stir and serve.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 2 days; reheat in the microwave.

1/2 cup
107 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 22.7g; dietary fiber 1.3g; fat 1g; calcium 2.7mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 0.9mg; sodium 2.7mg.
1 1/2 starch
