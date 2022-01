Delicious and so simple! I made this tonight and was very pleased! It was incredibly easy and quick to prepare. I decided to try making it with sweet potatoes instead of white to try to make it even healthier. I was a little nervous about how it would taste, but it was wonderful! The flavors really complimented each other. The spinach really mild out the taste of the pesto though. This was wonderful due to the fact my husband really is not a fan of pesto. Even he loved this dish! I will gladly make this again the, next time I am craving pasta! Pros: Easy, nutritios, delicious