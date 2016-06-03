Smothered Green Beans with New Potatoes

This green bean recipe from chef Alex Patout of Landry's restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, gets plenty of flavor from bacon and onions.

Alex Patout
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

1 hr 50 mins
8

  • Place a Dutch oven over medium heat, add bacon and cook until slightly browned but still soft. Add beans, onions, potatoes, pepper, salt and water. Stir well and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are very tender, about 1 hour. Uncover, increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and most of the water has evaporated, 20 to 25 minutes more.

about 3/4 cup
88 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 14.1g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 2.6g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 5.4mg; vitamin a iu 403.8IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 31.7mcg; calcium 41mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 25.6mg; potassium 349.2mg; sodium 242.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
