Massaged Kale Salad
Here a pungent garlicky dressing is infused into kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. Any type of kale will work in this recipe, just remember to remove the tough stems before you start.
What Type of Kale Should I Use?
We use curly kale for this recipe, but any type of kale will work. Curly kale is the most common type of kale. It has hearty, curly leaves with woody and fibrous stems. Tuscan kale (also called Lacinato or dinosaur kale) is another common type of kale. The stems on the Tuscan variety are also woody and fibrous, but the leaves are flatter than curly kale. Check out our tips for buying and storing kale and learn about the health benefits of kale.
How to Prep Kale
In a large bowl, submerge kale in cold water and wash off any sand and grit. Hold onto the stems and pull off the leaves. Alternatively, you can slice along each side of the stem with a knife. Tear or chop the leaves into small pieces and place them in a large bowl. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to cut kale.
How to Massage Kale
Massaging kale helps break down the vegetable's fibrous texture. This makes it easier to chew and decreases the volume of the leaves so you can eat more of it and get more of its nutrients. With clean hands, firmly massage and squeeze the leaves to work in the dressing, breaking them down slightly. Stop when the volume of kale is reduced by about half. The kale should be softer in texture, with a darker and shiny appearance.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large bowl
Note
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 vegetables, 1/2 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat