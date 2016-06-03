Massaged Kale Salad

17 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here a pungent garlicky dressing is infused into kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. Any type of kale will work in this recipe, just remember to remove the tough stems before you start.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016; updated November 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Type of Kale Should I Use?

We use curly kale for this recipe, but any type of kale will work. Curly kale is the most common type of kale. It has hearty, curly leaves with woody and fibrous stems. Tuscan kale (also called Lacinato or dinosaur kale) is another common type of kale. The stems on the Tuscan variety are also woody and fibrous, but the leaves are flatter than curly kale. Check out our tips for buying and storing kale and learn about the health benefits of kale.

How to Prep Kale

In a large bowl, submerge kale in cold water and wash off any sand and grit. Hold onto the stems and pull off the leaves. Alternatively, you can slice along each side of the stem with a knife. Tear or chop the leaves into small pieces and place them in a large bowl. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to cut kale.

How to Massage Kale

Massaging kale helps break down the vegetable's fibrous texture. This makes it easier to chew and decreases the volume of the leaves so you can eat more of it and get more of its nutrients. With clean hands, firmly massage and squeeze the leaves to work in the dressing, breaking them down slightly. Stop when the volume of kale is reduced by about half. The kale should be softer in texture, with a darker and shiny appearance.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Strip kale leaves from the stems (discard stems). Wash and dry the leaves. Tear the leaves into small pieces and place in a large bowl. Add Parmesan, oil, lemon juice, garlic, soy sauce, anchovy (if using), pepper and salt. With clean hands, firmly massage and crush the greens to work in the flavoring. Stop when the volume of greens is reduced by about half. The greens should look a little darker and somewhat shiny. Taste and adjust seasoning with more Parmesan, lemon juice, garlic, soy sauce and/or pepper, if desired.

    Advertisement

Equipment

Large bowl

Note

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 2g; fat 15g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 5.7mg; vitamin a iu 7619IU; vitamin c 95.1mg; folate 109.1mcg; calcium 174.9mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 40mg; potassium 407mg; sodium 335.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetables, 1/2 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/20/2022