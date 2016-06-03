Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal

1 of 3

Rating: 5 stars Tastiest Oatmeal! I've never been a fan of oatmeal but the apples in this recipe make this recipe absolutely delicious. I used Macintosh apples even though they're not as firm and it blended into the oatmeal perfectly. No need for the yogurt or extra brown sugar on top.

Rating: 4 stars I did this but in my slow cooker overnight on low with grated & chunky apple i did leave out the sugar but added extra apple pie seasoning (mix of cinnamon nut meg cardamom all spice & ginger) 2 tsp. worked really well & was minimum effort & ready when i woke up:)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious oatmeal with some changes Thank you for the recipe! I am not good at coming up recipes on my own but I love good base recipes that I can tweak and this was an excellent one to try. Here are the changes that I made: 1. If you use a very sweet apple then there is no need for any added sugar. We love pink lady and honey crisp but found the oatmeal needed the sugar when we used those apples. This last time we used Fuji and did not need the added sugar. 2. I increased the cinnamon to 2 tsp added 1 tsp nutmeg and 2 tsp vanilla (you can add one but we LOVE vanilla). 3. No need for any yogurt. It was thick and creamy all on it's own. 4. I cut my apples small instead of leaving them in chunks. Cooks the apple down better and evenly. If you like your apples fairly crisp then you can cut them in big chunks. In the beginning I was dicing the apples by hand very small. This last time I used the food processor and chopped them up until they were all pretty small. 5. I cooked the recipe with initial ingredients as stated for 10 minutes added the remaining ingredients and cooked for 25 minutes more for the consistency we like. Pros: Very easy to make Cons: Start early!! It takes an hour to prep and cook!

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe Why does the recipe suggest shredding the apple but the photo shows apple chunks? if you are afraid of the apples not being cooked they could be cut and then softened in the microwave for a minute before adding to the oatmeal. Applesauce can also be used but be sure to adjust the sugar since some applesauce has added sugar. Yogurt can be omitted as can cinnamon.

Rating: 4 stars Very very good a nice twist on oatmeal! I made one serving for myself according to the oatmeal recipe added 1/2 cup of Gala apple a little cinnamon and when cooked added some brown sugar on top. Although I did not add any yogurt I did add a splash of milk after putting it in my bowl! Would recommend it to anyone.

Rating: 4 stars Nice weekend breakfast I scaled down the recipe and made it for one. Yummy! I used rolled oats instead of steel cut and a Gala apple. It took a while to prep but was well worth it on this cold snowy Saturday. Will have this again and again. Pros: Healthy tasty Cons: Time to prepare

Rating: 1 stars Excessive sugar! This recipe cannot be rated healthy with this much sugar in it. Apples are already sweet and adding a cinnamon stick to be removed before serving would give flavour without the sugar danger to teeth and waistline! Pros: Fruit and oats fine Cons: Too much sugar

Rating: 4 stars I used fugi apples one of my favorites. I also have an apple peeler/corer/slicer that saves a lot of time.I have oatmeal for breakfast quite often and this is an exciting new way to prepare it. Pros: The flavor is wonderful Cons: Too sweet so I added no sugar.