Quick Pickled Beets

How to Steam Your Beets Before Pickling

For this recipe, you will need 3 cups of steamed sliced beets. You can buy precooked beets at the store, but if you're cooking beets at home follow these steps:

1. Remove remaining stems and ends from cleaned beets.

2. Cut each beet into 1/2- to 1-inch cubes or wedges.

3. Bring a small amount of water to a rolling boil in a large stockpot. Place a steamer basket in the pot so its bottom rests above the water level.

4. Put the beet pieces in the basket, cover the pot and steam until fork-tender, 10 to 15 minutes for smaller pieces or 20 to 30 minutes for medium and large ones.

5. Remove the beets from the basket and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the skin.

After the beets have cooled completely, store them in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.