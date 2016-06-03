Quick Pickled Beets

For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
updated October 2022

How to Steam Your Beets Before Pickling

For this recipe, you will need 3 cups of steamed sliced beets. You can buy precooked beets at the store, but if you're cooking beets at home follow these steps:

1. Remove remaining stems and ends from cleaned beets.

2. Cut each beet into 1/2- to 1-inch cubes or wedges.

3. Bring a small amount of water to a rolling boil in a large stockpot. Place a steamer basket in the pot so its bottom rests above the water level.

4. Put the beet pieces in the basket, cover the pot and steam until fork-tender, 10 to 15 minutes for smaller pieces or 20 to 30 minutes for medium and large ones.

5. Remove the beets from the basket and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the skin.

How To Serve Quick Pickled Beets

They can be added to a composed salad, a smoked salmon bagel sandwich or an arugula and herbed goat cheese sandwich.

How to Store Quick Pickled Beets

After the beets have cooled completely, store them in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine onion, vinegar, sugar, cinnamon stick, peppercorns and cloves in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the onion is tender-crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in beets. Transfer to a large bowl and let marinate, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

