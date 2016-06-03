Garlic & Herb Pita Chips

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You can make your own tasty pita chips in a matter of minutes. Just cut pita bread into wedges (stale pitas work very well), brush them with a little olive oil and bake. Not only do homemade pita chips save you money, you'll also cut calories by 16 percent.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position oven racks in middle and lower third of oven; preheat to 350 degrees F. Coat 2 large baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Cut pitas into 8 wedges each and separate each wedge at the fold. Place the pita wedges, rough-side up, in an even layer on the prepared baking sheets. Brush with oil and sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic powder and salt.

  • Bake the pita wedges, switching the baking sheets halfway through, until golden and crispy, 6 to 10 minutes (depending on the thickness).

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
8 chips
Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 0.3g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; folate 11.3mcg; calcium 5mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 22.2mg; potassium 61.7mg; sodium 214.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/05/2022