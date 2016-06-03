Garlic & Herb Pita Chips

Perfect addition! These were incredibly easy and delicious. I used a McCormicks Italian Seasoning grinder, and just ground the seasonings over the chips. I served with EatingWell's Chopped Greek Salad for Two (http://www.eatingwell.com/recipes/chopped_greek_salad_with_chicken_for_two.html) and store bought roasted red pepper hummus. They were the perfect addition to an already healthy and delicious meal. When we finished dinner, my husband informed me that I needed to add both recipes to our keep pile. I will definitely be making these again. Pros: Super easy! Cons: None