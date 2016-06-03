French Onion Dip

Better than store-bought I made this for our New Year's get together to serve with fresh veggies. I hadn't read the recipe thoroughly and didn't realize how time consuming it was...especially with everything else I was preparing. It turned out really good, and I would make it again - but probably only if I were bringing it to a party...and it were the only thing I were bringing. It's too time consuming for a big party. I used low-fat canned beef broth, instead of reduced-sodium and didn't even have to add any additional salt. Also used garlic powder instead of onion powder because it's what I had on hand. Pros: Tasty, low fat Cons: Time consuming