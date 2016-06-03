French Onion Dip

In our homemade version of French onion dip, we simmer chopped onions in broth and use reduced-fat sour cream and yogurt for the familiar rich and creamy flavor. All told, our version has 12 grams less fat and nearly 50 percent less sodium per serving than the original.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009

1 hr 40 mins
10

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, 6 to 10 minutes. Add broth, scrape up any browned bits, and simmer until the liquid is almost evaporated, 10 to 20 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until the onions are deep golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes more. Stir in onion powder, then stir in vinegar and cook until evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool for 20 minutes.

  • Combine sour cream and yogurt in a medium bowl. Stir in the onion mixture. Chill for at least 30 minutes to blend flavors.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the onion mixture (Step 1) for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 2 months. Cover and refrigerate the dip for up to 3 days.

1/4 cup
80 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3.6g; fat 4.4g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 10.5mg; vitamin a iu 91.1IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; folate 16.1mcg; calcium 57.7mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 175.6mg; sodium 293.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1 fat
