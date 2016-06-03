Creamy Spinach Dip

I have been making this dip for YEARS now. My kids will just eat it with a spoon! I started out making it exactly as written, but have gotten a lot lazier as the years went on. I always use frozen spinach - one whole 10oz bag thawed & squeezed well, and I actually prefer the flavor to fresh. My store doesn't always have shallots, so sometimes I add onion or garlic, but sometimes I just leave it out. I don't measure the cottage cheese nor the cream cheese, but probably use a little more of each than called for. I also usually skip the yogurt because we like it super thick. The lemon is a must, though! I've left out the water chestnuts if I was out, but we love the crunch. It's a forgiving, delicious recipe!