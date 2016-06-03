Creamy Spinach Dip
Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Stir before serving.
Nutrition Facts
1 vegetable, 1/2 fat