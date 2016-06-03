Creamy Spinach Dip

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pulse shallot and water chestnuts in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Add cream cheese, cottage cheese, yogurt, lemon juice, salt and pepper and pulse until just combined. Add spinach and chives and pulse until incorporated.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 1.7g; fat 2.9g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 9.9mg; vitamin a iu 1766.4IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 37.8mcg; calcium 56.4mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 17.6mg; potassium 152.3mg; sodium 208.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022