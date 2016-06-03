Chile Con Queso

Awesome queso dip I had no problems with this dip what so ever. I made homemade chips and my kids loved it. It was a nice thick cheesy dip. I used all 3 tablespoons of cornstarch, no issues using all 3 tablespoons and I had no cornstarch taste with the dip. Didn't have pale ale on hand so I used a lager and 3/4 colby cheese and 1 cup sharp cheddar. I didn't add cilantro or scallions cause I didn't have any. This was an excellent fast dip. I can't wait to make this in canada when I can get my hands on some molson stock ale! Pros: fast quick and easy