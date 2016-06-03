Chile Con Queso

Our healthier version of chile con queso will have ooey-gooey-cheese lovers celebrating. Now you can enjoy this Tex-Mex dip without all the fat and calories. We replaced some of the cheese with a low-fat white sauce and used sharp Cheddar plus a splash of beer to boost the flavor. Our version cuts the calories in half and reduces total fat and saturated fat by nearly 60 percent.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until soft and beginning to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add beer and cook until reduced slightly, about 1 minute. Add 1 cup milk and bring to a simmer.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup milk and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the pan and cook, stirring vigorously, until bubbling and thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low, add cheese and cook, stirring, until melted. Stir in drained tomatoes, lime juice, salt, chili powder and cayenne (if using). Serve warm, garnished with scallions and cilantro.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Slowly reheat on the stove over medium heat or on Medium in the microwave.

Note: We like the flavor of Rotel brand diced tomatoes with green chiles the best in this dip. Choose original or mild, depending on your spice preference.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 5.1g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 2g; fat 5g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 13.8mg; vitamin a iu 242.9IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 7mcg; calcium 116.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 7.4mg; potassium 65.8mg; sodium 319mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 high fat meat
