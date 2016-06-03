Raspberry Bars

Tart raspberry filling is swirled into a low-fat cream filling in these beautiful bars. They're a festive treat for a summer picnic or party.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Crust
Raspberry Filling

Directions

  • To prepare crust: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray.

  • Place flour, pecans, 2 tablespoons sugar and salt in a food processor; process until the nuts are finely ground. Add butter one piece at a time, pulsing once or twice after each addition, until incorporated. Add ice water and vanilla and pulse just until the dough starts to come together. Transfer to the prepared pan. Press evenly and firmly into the pan to form a bottom crust.

  • Bake the crust until it looks set, but not browned, about 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

  • To prepare raspberry filling: Sprinkle gelatin over 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl; let stand, stirring once or twice, while you prepare the rest of the filling.

  • Reserve 16 raspberries. Puree the remaining raspberries in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a medium saucepan and stir in 1/2 cup sugar. Cook over medium heat until bubbling. Stir in the gelatin mixture and cook, stirring, until the gelatin is melted, about 1 minute.

  • Fill a large bowl with ice water. Pour the raspberry mixture into a medium bowl and set it in the bowl of ice water. Refrigerate, stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula, until the mixture thickens to the consistency of loose jam and is beginning to set around the edges, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat cream cheese, milk and confectioners' sugar in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.

  • Spread the thickened raspberry filling evenly over the crust. Dollop the cream cheese mixture over the filling. Draw the tip of a sharp knife or skewer through the two fillings to create a swirled effect. Nestle the reserved berries into the filling, evenly spacing them so each bar will be topped with a berry when cut. Refrigerate until the bars are completely set, about 3 hours. Cut into 16 bars, one raspberry per bar.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Note: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat. Find it in the baking section of the supermarket or online at bobsredmill.com and kingarthurflour.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2-inch bar
Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 9.8g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 6.4mg; vitamin a iu 82.2IU; vitamin c 6.1mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 27.4mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 10.6mg; potassium 72.8mg; sodium 106.4mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat
