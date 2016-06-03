Raspberry Bars

These bars are INCREDIBLE! These bars are one of the best receipes I've ever found. Not only are they delicious and very refreshing, but they aren't expencive to make. Almost all of the ingredients are ones you have in your house and the ones you need to buy (like the raspberries and walnuts) are not expencive to buy. I would reccomend this to everyone! All of my friends love these and I tell everyone about them. A must try! To the person complaining about the pans and bowls - yes they do use a few more pans then a normal cookie receipe, but if you don't like using a few extra bowls when you cook stick to things in the grocery store like the tubes of cookie dough. If you clean as you go it doesn't make a mess at all and the end result is very much worth it! Pros: Refreshing, delicious, healthy, cheap