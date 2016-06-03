Sherry-Asiago Cream Sauce

A small amount of a full-flavored cheese like Asiago combines with low-fat milk and dry sherry for a sophisticated sauce that stands up to the assertive taste of vegetables like Brussels sprouts and broccoli.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

15 mins
12

  • Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring once or twice, until just starting to brown, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Sprinkle in flour; stir until combined. Whisk in milk and sherry; bring to a simmer, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring often, until thickened and bubbly, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheese, salt and pepper.

Ingredient Note: Sherry is a type of fortified wine originally from southern Spain. Don't use the “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.

1 tablespoon
39 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 2.2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 3.9mg; vitamin a iu 102.4IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 45mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 32.6mg; sodium 101.8mg.
1 fat
