Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers

These tasty turkey burgers, served on toasted focaccia and dressed with marinara sauce, are reminiscent of a sausage pizza. Shredded mozzarella combined with fresh basil melts beautifully inside these gems.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

Recipe Summary

total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Marinara Sauce
Burgers

Directions

  • To prepare marinara: Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, cover and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in fresh tomatoes and any juices, sun-dried tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes have broken down, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in basil and remove from the heat. Transfer to a food processor and pulse to form a coarse-textured sauce. Return to the pan and set aside.

  • To prepare burgers: Place turkey, scallions, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Gently combine, without overmixing, until evenly incorporated. Form into 8 thin patties about 4 inches wide and 3/8 inch thick.

  • Combine 1/4 cup cheese and basil and place an equal amount in the center of 4 patties. Cover with the remaining patties and crimp the edges closed.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat (see Grilling Variation). Add burgers and cook, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees F, 8 to 10 minutes total.

  • Warm the marinara on the stove. To assemble the burgers, spread 3 tablespoons of marinara on each toasted focaccia, top with a burger, about 3 more tablespoons of marinara and 1 tablespoon of the remaining cheese.

  • Grilling Variation: To grill the turkey burgers, preheat a grill to medium-high. Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the patties, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees F, 8 to 10 minutes total.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the marinara sauce (Step 1) for up to 5 days.

Tip: To oil the grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to spray the food with cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 13.5g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 3.8g; fat 9.5g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 54mg; vitamin a iu 1073.9IU; vitamin c 20.2mg; folate 56mcg; calcium 154.8mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 25.7mg; potassium 380.3mg; sodium 693.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
