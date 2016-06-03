Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers

I tend to use recipes as a way to get ideas when I'm stuck for what to cook rather than follow them verbatim, which is what I did here. I made the sauce as written, but added a good 1/2 - 3/4 cup (I don't measure) of white cooking wine and let it cook down since the recipe didn't call for any liquid. It turned out pretty good. In addition to the garlic and onion, I seasoned it with salt, pepper, oregano, parsley and basil. I may add some red pepper flakes next time. For the burgers, I didn't use the recipe. I use 1 lb ground Turkey, chopped scallion, salt, pepper and garlic. I also add about 1/2 cup of plain bread crumbs to the mixture because ground Turkey tends to be very sticky. Added the cheese as described and cooked on the stove top. Turned out delicious and fit my eating plan because outside of the cheese and sun dried tomatoes, everything is fresh whole foods.