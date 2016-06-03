Sugar Snap Pea & Barley Salad

You get two sides in one with this dish--whole-grain barley along with crisp matchsticks of vitamin- and fiber-rich snap peas. Serve with roasted or grilled salmon or chicken.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

30 mins
6

  • Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add barley and cook, covered, for 10 to 12 minutes, or according to package directions. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes.

  • Rinse the barley under cool water and transfer to a large bowl. Add snap peas, parsley, onion, oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and toss to combine.

about 2/3 cup
152 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 23.1g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 1.8g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 755.5IU; vitamin c 15.8mg; folate 9.9mcg; calcium 38.4mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 4.4mg; potassium 107.9mg; sodium 300.6mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
