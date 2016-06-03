Fresh Herb & Snap Pea Salad

Quickly cooked snap peas retain their distinctive crunch, becoming the star in this simple green salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2008

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add snap peas and cook until bright green but still crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water.

  • Toast almonds in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add lettuce, chives, tarragon and the snap peas and toss. Serve sprinkled with the almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 2.4g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 1632.1IU; vitamin c 17.6mg; folate 45.4mcg; calcium 80.5mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 20.7mg; potassium 170.2mg; sodium 164.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat
