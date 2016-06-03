Asian Green Bean Stir-Fry

Pungent and savory black bean-garlic sauce is the secret ingredient in this ultra-quick stir-fry.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add green beans and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring often, until seared in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Add water, cover, reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes for tender-crisp or 6 minutes for tender. Uncover, increase heat to medium-high, add stir-fry vegetables and black bean-garlic sauce. Cook, stirring often, until heated through and most of the liquid has evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

Tips

Ingredient Note: Black bean-garlic sauce: This savory, salty sauce used in Chinese cooking is made from fermented black soybeans, garlic and rice wine. Found in the Asian-food section of large supermarkets or at Asian markets. Use it in stir-fries and marinades for beef, chicken or tofu.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 4.7g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 794.2IU; vitamin c 13.9mg; folate 37.5mcg; calcium 42.9mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 28.7mg; potassium 240.1mg; sodium 327.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022