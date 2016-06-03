Asian Green Bean Stir-Fry
Pungent and savory black bean-garlic sauce is the secret ingredient in this ultra-quick stir-fry.
Ingredient Note: Black bean-garlic sauce: This savory, salty sauce used in Chinese cooking is made from fermented black soybeans, garlic and rice wine. Found in the Asian-food section of large supermarkets or at Asian markets. Use it in stir-fries and marinades for beef, chicken or tofu.
Serving Size:1 cup
58 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 4.7g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 794.2IU; vitamin c 13.9mg; folate 37.5mcg; calcium 42.9mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 28.7mg; potassium 240.1mg; sodium 327.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable