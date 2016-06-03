Nut Praline Topping
An appealing make-ahead garnish, nut praline adds welcome crunch and flavor to ice cream sundaes. It's particularly good served along with any of the sauces here. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 2.3g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 3IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6.7mg; potassium 24.7mg; sodium 0.4mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat