Nut Praline Topping

An appealing make-ahead garnish, nut praline adds welcome crunch and flavor to ice cream sundaes. It's particularly good served along with any of the sauces here. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

total:
30 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Stir together nuts, brown sugar and honey (or corn syrup) in a small bowl until the nuts are well coated. Spread out on the prepared baking sheet. Bake on the center rack, stirring occasionally, until the nuts are fragrant and lightly brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Using your fingers, crumble the praline into small pieces.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 2.3g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 3IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6.7mg; potassium 24.7mg; sodium 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
