Pineapple-Brown Sugar Topping

Top vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt with this tropical-fruit sauce. Use it with Nut Praline Topping to create a sumptuous banana split. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine pineapple juice and cornstarch in a heavy medium saucepan; whisk until smooth. Cook, whisking, over medium-high heat until the mixture thickens, about 2 minutes. Stir in pineapple, orange juice, brown sugar and butter. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring gently, for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Let cool for 15 minutes. Serve warm.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in a nonreactive container for up to 2 days. To reheat, microwave on High for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 3.3g; fat 0.1g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 17.6IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 3.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.2mg; potassium 24.9mg; sodium 0.7mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022