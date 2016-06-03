Japanese Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4.4 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This Japanese-inspired cool, crisp salad is as elegant and well balanced as it is simple.

Jessie Price
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Heart Healthy
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Dairy-Free
Diabetes Appropriate
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
Low Sodium
Healthy Pregnancy
Low Added Sugars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel cucumbers to leave alternating green stripes. Slice the cucumbers in half lengthwise; scrape the seeds out with a spoon. Using a food processor or sharp knife, cut into very thin slices. Place in a double layer of paper towel and squeeze gently to remove any excess moisture.

  • Combine vinegar, sugar and salt in a medium bowl, stirring to dissolve. Add the cucumbers and sesame seeds; toss well to combine. Serve immediately.

Tips

Tip: To toast sesame seeds, heat a small dry skillet over low heat. Add sesame seeds and stir constantly until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 cup
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 4.2g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 2.4g; fat 2.3g; vitamin a iu 72.4IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 14.2mg; iron 6.7mg; magnesium 12.1mg; potassium 136.7mg; sodium 147.4mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
Reviews (5)

EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2014
Incredibly delicious Exactly like at sushi resturaunts!! SOOOOO YUMMY!!!!! I'm addicted!! Pros: Just like at sushi resturaunt a Cons: None Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Very simple yet very elegant salad. Cool and refreshing this will be something I make often. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
09/10/2012
Fast easy tasty Refreshing salad if you like the vinegar flavor which I do. I served fresh sliced tomatoes and put the cucumber salad over them. Great combo. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2013
Amazing low calorie snack! I loved it! I always grab a bunch of the cucumber salad at Asian buffets and I finally looked into making one. I loved this japanese version. Will make it every week I am officially addicted! Read More
Jody
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2011
Summer Salad Good looking summer salad with interesting flavors. I will be adding this to my menu. Read More
Cathy
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2016
Very easy and tasty. I took some of the advice of previous reviewers and added a bit more sugar. It was very easy to make and served it with the Asian marinated pork tenderloin steamed broccoli and rice. It's a keeper of a recipe. Pros: Quick and easy Cons: None Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2015
Close to Japanese restaurants I doubled the rice vinegar & salt & used 2.5 tablespoons of sugar. Made it a little sweeter but not too much. I like the vinegar flavor but 1 tablespoon of sugar left a slight aftertaste. The changes above left for no odd aftertaste. Pros: easy to make Cons: needed a little tweaking Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Great combination of sweet and sour from the rice vinegar. The toasted sesame seeds are essential so make sure you have 'em on hand:) YUM. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
04/25/2015
needs more sugar!!! Made the mistake of not tasting the vinegar mix before dumping on my cucumbers. Japanese cucumber salad is supposed to be sweet!!! This is not. 1tsp of sugar is horribly inadequate to sweating 1/4C of vinegar. Wish I would have tasted first!! Adjust the sugar and I think it'd be great. Pros: easy Cons: not authentic Read More
