Incredibly delicious Exactly like at sushi resturaunts!! SOOOOO YUMMY!!!!! I'm addicted!! Pros: Just like at sushi resturaunt a Cons: None
Very simple yet very elegant salad. Cool and refreshing this will be something I make often.
Fast easy tasty Refreshing salad if you like the vinegar flavor which I do. I served fresh sliced tomatoes and put the cucumber salad over them. Great combo.
Amazing low calorie snack! I loved it! I always grab a bunch of the cucumber salad at Asian buffets and I finally looked into making one. I loved this japanese version. Will make it every week I am officially addicted!
Summer Salad Good looking summer salad with interesting flavors. I will be adding this to my menu.
Very easy and tasty. I took some of the advice of previous reviewers and added a bit more sugar. It was very easy to make and served it with the Asian marinated pork tenderloin steamed broccoli and rice. It's a keeper of a recipe. Pros: Quick and easy Cons: None
Close to Japanese restaurants I doubled the rice vinegar & salt & used 2.5 tablespoons of sugar. Made it a little sweeter but not too much. I like the vinegar flavor but 1 tablespoon of sugar left a slight aftertaste. The changes above left for no odd aftertaste. Pros: easy to make Cons: needed a little tweaking
Great combination of sweet and sour from the rice vinegar. The toasted sesame seeds are essential so make sure you have 'em on hand:) YUM.
needs more sugar!!! Made the mistake of not tasting the vinegar mix before dumping on my cucumbers. Japanese cucumber salad is supposed to be sweet!!! This is not. 1tsp of sugar is horribly inadequate to sweating 1/4C of vinegar. Wish I would have tasted first!! Adjust the sugar and I think it'd be great. Pros: easy Cons: not authentic