Japanese Cucumber Salad

Rating: 5 stars Incredibly delicious Exactly like at sushi resturaunts!! SOOOOO YUMMY!!!!! I'm addicted!! Pros: Just like at sushi resturaunt a Cons: None

Rating: 5 stars Very simple yet very elegant salad. Cool and refreshing this will be something I make often.

Rating: 3 stars Fast easy tasty Refreshing salad if you like the vinegar flavor which I do. I served fresh sliced tomatoes and put the cucumber salad over them. Great combo.

Rating: 5 stars Amazing low calorie snack! I loved it! I always grab a bunch of the cucumber salad at Asian buffets and I finally looked into making one. I loved this japanese version. Will make it every week I am officially addicted!

Rating: 3 stars Summer Salad Good looking summer salad with interesting flavors. I will be adding this to my menu.

Rating: 4 stars Very easy and tasty. I took some of the advice of previous reviewers and added a bit more sugar. It was very easy to make and served it with the Asian marinated pork tenderloin steamed broccoli and rice. It's a keeper of a recipe. Pros: Quick and easy Cons: None

Rating: 4 stars Close to Japanese restaurants I doubled the rice vinegar & salt & used 2.5 tablespoons of sugar. Made it a little sweeter but not too much. I like the vinegar flavor but 1 tablespoon of sugar left a slight aftertaste. The changes above left for no odd aftertaste. Pros: easy to make Cons: needed a little tweaking

Rating: 5 stars Great combination of sweet and sour from the rice vinegar. The toasted sesame seeds are essential so make sure you have 'em on hand:) YUM.