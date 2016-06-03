Strawberry, Melon & Avocado Salad

My new favorite salad This is one of my favorite new recipes. The ingredient list is a weird combination but the picture looked good so I figured I would try it. I didn't have sherry vinegar so I used red wine. Wow, this was a fantastic recipe and all of the flavors compliment each other so well. My fiancee who hates avocado & sesame seeds reluctantly tried it and liked it so much he wanted me to make him a bowl. Fabulous! Can't get enough of this recipe! Pros: easy to make, healthy ingredients, delicious tasting, filling