Strawberry, Melon & Avocado Salad

Nutty and slightly sweet sherry vinegar is a natural partner for strawberries. This composed salad makes a cool kickoff for dinner or a nutrition-packed lunch on its own.

Susan Herr
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

20 mins
4

Directions

  • Whisk honey, vinegar, mint, pepper and salt in a small bowl.

  • Divide spinach among 4 salad plates. Arrange alternating slices of avocado and cantaloupe in a fan on top of the spinach. Top each salad with strawberries, drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The dressing will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 1 day.

Tip: To toast sesame seeds, heat a small dry skillet over low heat. Add sesame seeds and stir constantly until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

204 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 32.9g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 24.3g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 5728IU; vitamin c 73.5mg; folate 70mcg; calcium 82.3mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 75.3mg; potassium 504.8mg; sodium 94.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 17g.
1 vegetable, 2 fruit, 1 1/2 fat (mono)
