Apple-Maple Filling

Here we cook fresh apple slices with a touch of maple syrup and a hint of cinnamon, perfect for filling Whole-Wheat Crepes or topping French toast.

Patsy Jamieson

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil and butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples (the pan will seem quite full, but the apples will cook down considerably) and cook, stirring from time to time, for 5 minutes.

  • Add maple syrup and cinnamon; cook, stirring or shaking the pan from time to time, until the apples are tender and the filling has thickened, about 10 minutes longer. Stir in vanilla.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 25.5g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 1.3mg; vitamin a iu 65.4IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; calcium 28.8mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 9.6mg; potassium 162.4mg; sodium 2.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
