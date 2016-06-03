Chicken Saute with Mango Sauce

Add jalapeno, garlic and ginger to the pan; cook over medium heat, stirring, until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth and deglaze, scraping up any browned bits, for 1 minute. Mix orange juice, brown sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the pan and bring the sauce to a simmer, stirring. Cook, stirring often, until thickened and slightly reduced, about 4 minutes. Stir in mango and cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Spoon over the chicken and sprinkle with cilantro (or mint).