Chicken Saute with Mango Sauce

Here is one simple technique that guarantees juicy results every time. First, pound the chicken: making it thinner ensures quick and even cooking. Next, dredge the chicken lightly in seasoned flour, which helps it turn deep golden brown when sauteed. After the chicken is cooked, deglaze the skillet with broth, wine or a little water to make a pan sauce. The liquid loosens the flavor-boosting browned bits from the bottom of the pan, making a tastier sauce.

Jim Romanoff
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004

40 mins
4

Ingredients

Chicken
Sauce

Directions

  • Trim visible fat from chicken breasts. Remove the tenders (the long thin flaps); reserve for another use (see Tip). Place trimmed chicken breasts between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Pound with a rolling pin, meat mallet or heavy skillet until flattened to an even thickness, about 1/2 inch. Combine flour, salt and pepper in a shallow glass dish. Dredge chicken in seasoned flour, shaking off excess. (Discard any leftover flour.)

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until well browned and no longer pink in the center, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, cover and keep warm.

  • Add jalapeno, garlic and ginger to the pan; cook over medium heat, stirring, until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth and deglaze, scraping up any browned bits, for 1 minute. Mix orange juice, brown sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the pan and bring the sauce to a simmer, stirring. Cook, stirring often, until thickened and slightly reduced, about 4 minutes. Stir in mango and cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Spoon over the chicken and sprinkle with cilantro (or mint).

Tips

Tip: Wrap and freeze the chicken tenders. When you have gathered enough, use them in a stir-fry--they are the perfect size. Remove the tough membrane with a sharp knife before cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 24.4g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 17.6g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 1062.6IU; vitamin c 53.3mg; folate 62.9mcg; calcium 32.6mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 37mg; potassium 458.3mg; sodium 272.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 3 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat
