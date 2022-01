The dill sauce is fantastic. I originally made it (with plain Greek yogurt) to go with a salmon patty recipe I found here. It was the best part of that recipe. But the sauce was especially good the next day. I used what was left over to make pasta salad with crab and it was unbelievably tasty. The time the flavors had to meld made it even better. In the future, I'll increase the recipe and make it a day ahead of time. I'm making a big batch later today to serve with pita wedges at my kid's Teacher Appreciation luncheon tomorrow.