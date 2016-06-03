Peach-Blackberry Compote with Basil Syrup

Fresh basil, which has a special affinity with peaches, is the secret ingredient in this sophisticated compote. The basil garnish gives guests a clue to the subtle flavor in the syrup.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar and wine in small saucepan; bring to a simmer. Remove from heat. Add 3 basil sprigs and orange zest; stir to immerse. Cover and let steep for 30 minutes.

  • Strain syrup into a small bowl, pressing on basil and zest to release maximum flavor.

  • Shortly before serving, combine peaches, blackberries, lemon juice and basil-infused syrup in a serving bowl; toss gently to coat. Serve garnished with basil sprigs.

Tips

Tip: To peel peaches, dip in boiling water for 30 or 40 seconds to loosen their skins. Let cool slightly, then slip off skins with a paring knife.

122 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 28.4g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 23.8g; fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 466.4IU; vitamin c 20.7mg; folate 15.4mcg; calcium 23.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 19.6mg; potassium 296.1mg; sodium 1.2mg; added sugar 13g.
2 fruit
