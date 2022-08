I have made this three times now with minor changes the second and third time. They were all very good and easy to make or adjust. We found that we prefer it without the yogurt. Froze some of the second batch for winter as the reviews said it freezes well. We had an over abundance of cukes this year and still have plenty of pickles left from last year. Being fairly new to canning and hoping to not take up all the freezer space, I canned 5 quarts of soup out of the third batch. Here's my question. Has anyone tried to can this soup? Everything looked great and all the jars sealed. After the third day I was hearing a strange noise only to discover that all the jars were oozing green sludge! Does anyone know what I did wrong or is canning just not an option for this recipe?