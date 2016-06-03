Quick Pickles

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here's a way to make better-than-store-bought pickles in under an hour. The secret is pouring the hot vinegar mixture over slices of cold, crisp cucumber. These pickled cucumbers have the perfect balance of sour and sweet—though closer to a "bread and butter" taste, these quick pickles still satisfy the vinegar-loving pickle crowd. In our humble opinion, there's no reason to ever buy another jar of pickles.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cucumber slices in a colander set in the sink. Sprinkle with salt; stir to combine. Let stand for 20 minutes. Rinse, drain and transfer to a large heatproof bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine cider vinegar, white vinegar, brown sugar, onion, garlic, dill and mustard seed in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Pour the hot liquid over the cucumbers; stir to combine. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes to bring to room temperature.

To make ahead:

Cover and refrigerate for up to 10 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
10 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.1g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 1.1g; vitamin a iu 71.8IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 16.1mg; sodium 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/10/2022