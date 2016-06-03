Quick Pickles

Quick, Easy, Delicious! I've never made pickles before, so I chose this recipe because it seemed fool-proof, and it was! Not only that, it was very quick to make;a half hour, including clean-up. I made the recipe exactly as presented, and did not have enough brine to cover the pickles, so I went back and made a double batch (so, 3x as much, 1 1/2 cups, in total), and that was about right. Next time I might add another clove of garlic and a few slivers of onion for a little more zest, but as they are, the pickles are crisp, tangy, slightly sweet, and delicious! I packed them in a recycled pickle jar and will enjoy them for snacks and with sandwiches. One last comment;the pickles I made are thicker with bright green skin and white flesh and look MUCH BETTER than the pickles in the photo! Pros: quick, easy, well-balanced taste Cons: disappear quickly