Peas & Lettuce
A lovely exaggeration of the French technique of cooking peas with a little lettuce, this light springtime dish goes well with mildly seasoned seafood or chicken.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 2.4g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 2190.6IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 54.1mcg; calcium 25.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 15.3mg; potassium 141.4mg; sodium 131.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat