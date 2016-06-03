Peas & Lettuce

A lovely exaggeration of the French technique of cooking peas with a little lettuce, this light springtime dish goes well with mildly seasoned seafood or chicken.

total:
20 mins
6

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add peas and stir to coat with oil. Cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until beginning to brown, about 4 minutes. Stir in mint and cook for 30 seconds. Add lettuce, cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.

about 1/2 cup
68 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 2.4g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 2190.6IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 54.1mcg; calcium 25.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 15.3mg; potassium 141.4mg; sodium 131.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
