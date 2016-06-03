Apple-Rhubarb Crisp

Oats and pecans top this easy apple-rhubarb crisp for a quick, springtime dessert. When buying or picking rhubarb, select stalks that are firm and red—avoid ones that are soft and waggly. And if you slice the rhubarb very thinly, there's no need to peel off any outer strings.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
50 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Toss rhubarb, apple, granulated sugar, tapioca and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon in a medium bowl. Divide between two 10-ounce (1 1/4-cup) oven-safe ramekins or custard cups.

  • Mix flour, oats, brown sugar, pecans, butter, syrup, salt and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl until crumbly. Sprinkle over the rhubarb mixture.

  • Bake until bubbling and lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Equipment

Two 10-ounce (1 1/4-cup) oven-safe ramekins or custard cups

To make ahead

The topping (Step 3) will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 52.2g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 36.7g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 15.3mg; vitamin a iu 253.4IU; vitamin c 6mg; folate 7.8mcg; calcium 78.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 28.8mg; potassium 273.2mg; sodium 152.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 33g.
Exchanges:

3 other carbohydrates, 1 1/2 fat
