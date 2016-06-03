Scallops & Sweet Peas

Shopping Tip: Pea shoots, sometimes called “pea tendrils” or “pea sprouts,” are the tender vines and leaves of pea plants. Sweet in flavor, with a delicate crisp texture, they can be found in the spring at farmers' markets, Asian markets and some supermarkets. They're best used immediately, but can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Or use small sprouted pea plants (they resemble large, straight alfalfa sprouts), labeled “pea shoot” or “pea sprout,” found with the produce in well-stocked supermarkets.