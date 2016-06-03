Scallops & Sweet Peas

Large, sweet sea scallops marry well with peas and thyme adds a contrasting herbal note.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

30 mins
4

  • Working over a small bowl, rub thyme leaves between your palms until finely powdered. Place a large steamer basket in a Dutch oven; add water to just below the steamer bottom. Add peas to the steamer; top with scallops in a single layer, touching each other as little as possible. Sprinkle with the powdered thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Cover the pot and place over high heat. When steam begins to escape, start timing. Steam for 3 minutes. Add pea shoots (if using), cover and continue steaming until the scallops are just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from the heat.

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl until combined. Spoon the scallops, peas and pea shoots (if using) onto a serving platter, drizzle with the dressing and serve immediately.

Shopping Tip: Pea shoots, sometimes called “pea tendrils” or “pea sprouts,” are the tender vines and leaves of pea plants. Sweet in flavor, with a delicate crisp texture, they can be found in the spring at farmers' markets, Asian markets and some supermarkets. They're best used immediately, but can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Or use small sprouted pea plants (they resemble large, straight alfalfa sprouts), labeled “pea shoot” or “pea sprout,” found with the produce in well-stocked supermarkets.

3 scallops & about 1/2 cup peas
268 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 15.7g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 3.5g; fat 11.7g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 40.8mg; vitamin a iu 1425.9IU; vitamin c 14.7mg; folate 66.5mcg; calcium 47.1mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 58mg; potassium 468.4mg; sodium 1030.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 4 lean meat, 2 fat
