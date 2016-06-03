Amazing Pea Soup

Sometimes the peas in the garden outpace the picking or the supplies in the store aren't so fabulous. Here's a recipe for those less-than-perfect peas--no shucking involved. A soup for the true pea lover.

Barbara Kafka
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Add peas, return to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer one-third of the pea pods to a food processor. Add 1/2 cup cooking liquid and process until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Pour into a large bowl. Repeat with the remaining pea pods in 2 batches, with 1/2 cup cooking liquid each time. Pour the pureed peas plus the remaining cooking liquid through a fine-meshed sieve, pressing on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible. (Alternatively, put through a food mill fitted with a fine disc.)

  • Return the soup to the pot, bring to a boil and then simmer until reduced by about a third (to about 6 cups), 30 to 35 minutes. Stir in chopped dill, salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and top each serving with a swirl or dollop of yogurt and a sprig of dill, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 12.9g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 7.8g; fat 0.8g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 1.8mg; vitamin a iu 1598.9IU; vitamin c 85.9mg; folate 63.8mcg; calcium 132.9mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 44.4mg; potassium 365mg; sodium 429.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022