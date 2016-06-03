Moroccan-Flavored Pork Ragu

This type of stew is normally cooked slowly for a few hours using tougher and fattier meat from the shoulder or rib area, but this quick version uses lean boneless pork chops. The lean meat becomes dry and hard when overcooked, so do pay attention to the cooking times. Serve over couscous, bulgur or rice, and garnish with a blend of 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 2 tablespoons chopped scallions and 1 tablespoon chopped mint.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007

1 hr 30 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Zest and juice the lemon(s) to get 1 tablespoon zest and 2 tablespoons juice; reserve the zest. Combine the juice, 1/2 teaspoon oil, paprika, turmeric, coriander, cumin, pepper and 1/4 teaspoon ginger in a medium bowl. Add pork; stir to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.

  • Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook, stirring, until no longer pink on the outside and beginning to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the pork to a plate.

  • Add broth, squash, carrots, chickpeas, onion, tomatoes, preserved lemon (if using), tomato paste, garlic, hot sauce, cinnamon, allspice, the reserved lemon zest and the remaining pinch of ginger to the pan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally; reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Stir in the pork, return to a simmer and cook, stirring, until the pork is just cooked through, 2 to 5 minutes more.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The pork can be marinated (Step 1) for up to 4 hours.

Note: Although entirely optional, preserved lemons make this ragu more authentic. A signature flavor in Moroccan dishes, lemons that are preserved in a salt-lemon juice mixture for at least 30 days have a salty, sweet taste and tender texture. Find them at specialty food stores or online at surlatable.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 26.6g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 4.4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 57.3mg; vitamin a iu 9511.1IU; vitamin c 20.1mg; folate 61.3mcg; calcium 84.2mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 58.9mg; potassium 811mg; sodium 488mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
