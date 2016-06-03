Pork Medallions with Fig & Port Wine Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This dish showcases how deliciously pork complements the sweet and tart tastes of fruit.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007

45 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place figs in a small microwavable bowl and cover with port. Cover the bowl and microwave on High for 3 minutes.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft and translucent, 4 to 6 minutes. Add broth, thyme, bay leaf and the fig-port mixture. Bring to a boil and cook until reduced by half, 10 to 12 minutes. Season with vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • Sprinkle both sides of pork medallions with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper and dredge lightly with flour, shaking off the excess.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the medallions and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Add the reserved fig-port sauce; bring to a simmer and cook until the pork is cooked, but still a little pink in the center, about 2 minutes. The sauce should be syrupy. If not, remove the medallions with a slotted spoon to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm. Boil the sauce until it's reduced and syrupy. Discard the bay leaf. Serve the sauce over the medallions.

Note: What differentiates tawny from ruby port is that tawny is aged in oak, turning its ruby color toward brown.

395 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 37.6g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 21.5g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 13.8IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; folate 33mcg; calcium 71.3mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 63.4mg; potassium 828.6mg; sodium 348.9mg; thiamin 1.3mg.
1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate, 3 1/2 lean meat

Reviews (2)

Dianemwj
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Wonderful recipe I've only recently become acquainted with figs and I bought several packages of fresh ones. I decided to try this recipe using fresh instead of dried. I was afraid that the liquid from the fresh would ruin the recipe but it came out perfect! The sauce reduced nicely and my husband and I loved the result. Give this a try. Fresh dried it doesn't matter. This is a company worthy recipe. Pros: The sweetness of the figs perfectly compliments the pork Cons: Fresh figs are better Read More
Jackie Clonan
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2011
Very Good Very good! My husband who doesn't like to mix sweet/savory even enjoyed this. I believe the other ingredients balanced out the sweetness of the figs and Port. This would be an impressive dish to serve guests. I teamed it with buttered noodles and roasted brussel sprouts......delicious! Pros: Unique flavors Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/29/2021