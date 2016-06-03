Pork Tenderloin "Rosa di Parma"

10 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It's not unusual to find a Parmigiano-Reggiano-stuffed roasted pork tenderloin like this served at special family celebrations in the Italian province of Parma, but it's often made with beef. This version doubles down on the pork by stuffing it with prosciutto along with the cheese. You can certainly use Italian prosciutto, but consider cured American hams like La Quercia's Tamworth Prosciutto.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
55 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sage, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

  • Double butterfly the tenderloins, so they can be flattened, stuffed and rolled. To do that, you'll make two long horizontal cuts, one on each side, dividing the tenderloin in thirds without cutting all the way through (see Tip). Lay one tenderloin on a cutting board. Holding the knife blade flat, so it's parallel to the board, make a lengthwise cut into the side of the tenderloin one-third of the way down from the top, stopping short of the opposite edge so that the flaps remain attached. Rotate the tenderloin 180 degrees. Still holding the knife parallel to the cutting board, make a lengthwise cut into the side opposite the original cut, starting two-thirds of the way down from the top of the tenderloin and taking care not to cut all the way through. Open up the two cuts so you have a large rectangle of meat. Use the heel of your hand to gently flatten the meat to about 1/2 inch thick. Repeat with the second tenderloin.

  • Cover each butterflied tenderloin with 2 prosciutto slices, then spread 1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano over the prosciutto, leaving a 1-inch border. Starting with a long side, roll up each tenderloin so the stuffing is in a spiral pattern, then tie the roasts at 2-inch intervals with kitchen string.

  • Lightly brush the roasts all over with 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, then rub with the reserved herb mixture. Heat the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large, heavy, ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the roasts, bending to fit if necessary, and cook, turning often, until browned on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes total.

  • Transfer the pan to the oven. Roast, checking often, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 145°F, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer the roasts to a cutting board, tent with foil and let rest for 5 minutes. To serve, remove the string and cut the pork into 1-inch-thick slices.

Tips

Tip: How to Double Butterfly a Pork Tenderloin

1. Holding the knife blade parallel to the cutting board, cut lengthwise into the top third of the tenderloin, stopping short of the opposite side so the flap remains attached.

2. Rotate the meat 180 degrees.

3. Cut lengthwise into the bottom third of the meat, taking care not to slice all the way through. Open up the two cuts so you have a large rectangle. Using the heel of your hand, gently flatten the meat to the desired thickness.

Equipment: Kitchen string

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 ounces
Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 72.2mg; vitamin a iu 6.2IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 167.4mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 25.3mg; potassium 367.7mg; sodium 474.7mg; thiamin 0.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022