Pork Tenderloin "Rosa di Parma"
It's not unusual to find a Parmigiano-Reggiano-stuffed roasted pork tenderloin like this served at special family celebrations in the Italian province of Parma, but it's often made with beef. This version doubles down on the pork by stuffing it with prosciutto along with the cheese. You can certainly use Italian prosciutto, but consider cured American hams like La Quercia's Tamworth Prosciutto.
Tip: How to Double Butterfly a Pork Tenderloin
1. Holding the knife blade parallel to the cutting board, cut lengthwise into the top third of the tenderloin, stopping short of the opposite side so the flap remains attached.
2. Rotate the meat 180 degrees.
3. Cut lengthwise into the bottom third of the meat, taking care not to slice all the way through. Open up the two cuts so you have a large rectangle. Using the heel of your hand, gently flatten the meat to the desired thickness.
Equipment: Kitchen string