Cuban-Style Pork & Rice

7 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Full of spice and exotic flavors, this Cuban take on the classic Spanish paella is an easy way to feed a hungry crowd. Don't worry if you have leftovers. They can easily be rewarmed in a microwave or combined with eggs to make a Spanish tortilla (omelet); or for a great cold dish, toss the leftover rice with cooked vegetables and a vinaigrette made with lime juice instead of vinegar.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007

total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
10

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine paprika, lime juice, 2 tablespoons oil, rum (if using), 2 teaspoons minced garlic, oregano, salt, pepper and cumin in a medium bowl, stirring to make a homogeneous paste. Add pork and stir to coat.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the pork, leaving any excess spice mixture in the bowl to add later. Cook the pork, stirring, until just cooked on the outside and the spices are very fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the pork to a plate.

  • Add onion and the remaining 2 tablespoons garlic to the pan and cook, stirring often, until the onion is softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring, until well coated with the onion mixture. Stir in broth, tomatoes, capers, saffron and any remaining spice mixture. (If using brown rice, also add 3/4 cup water now.) Bring to a boil, then reduce to a low simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes for arborio, 30 minutes for brown rice.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Stir shrimp (if using) and artichokes (or green beans) into the rice. Cover and bake for 20 minutes. Stir in the pork and any accumulated juices from the plate; scatter roasted peppers on top. Cover and continue baking until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed (if you've added shrimp, they should be opaque and pink), 10 to 15 minutes more.

Tips

Note: Saffron is the dried stigma of a saffron crocus. It contributes a pungent flavor and intense yellow color to classic dishes like paella. Saffron is sold in threads and powdered form.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 39.2g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 3.1g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 34.4mg; vitamin a iu 1935.9IU; vitamin c 18.1mg; folate 47.1mcg; calcium 53.3mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 31mg; potassium 480.5mg; sodium 398.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1 fat
