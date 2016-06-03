Cuban-Style Pork & Rice

So savory and complex! This was DELIGHTFUL!! A bit time consuming to make, but it was perfect for tonight's Saturday-night-in! Also, make sure your Dutch oven goes in the oven... If it does, this is a ONE POT meal!! I used more chicken stock (32 oz instead of 28 oz) and an entire can (14.5 oz) of tomatoes. I also used both artichokes and green beans, though should I make this again, I'll probably leave out the artichokes (the green beans have better texture and give it a little crunch since I used fresh green beans that I steamed) and possibly leave out the shrimp as well (they were good, but not necessary IMO). This was seriously good and WILL be going into my regular rotation. Pros: Feeds a crowd! Cons: Not the dish for a quick dinner!