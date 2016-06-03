Minted Peas & Rice with Feta

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The flavors of fresh mint and feta enliven this instant brown rice. Toss any leftovers with some cooked shrimp for a satisfying, easy lunch.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring broth to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Add rice and bring to a simmer; cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 4 minutes. Stir in peas and return to a simmer over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook until the peas are hot and the rice has absorbed most of the liquid, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in scallions, feta, mint and pepper. Cover and let stand until the liquid is absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 22.1g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 3.3g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 1513IU; vitamin c 9.6mg; folate 52.9mcg; calcium 91.3mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 21.2mg; potassium 204.6mg; sodium 302mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022