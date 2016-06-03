Trio of Peas
Tart lemon and tarragon liven up this three-pea sauté, terrific served with grilled chicken or fish.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 3.6g; fat 2.4g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 1.7mg; vitamin a iu 1317.5IU; vitamin c 11.3mg; folate 30.6mcg; calcium 29mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 18.7mg; potassium 105.8mg; sodium 82.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat