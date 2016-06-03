Miso-Glazed Peas & Carrots
This sweet, salty and tangy twist on the old standby vegetable combo is sure to please the whole family.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006
Ingredient Note: Miso: Fermented bean paste made from barley, rice or soybeans used in Japanese cooking to add flavor to dishes, such as soups, sauces and salad dressings. Miso is available in different colors; in general, the lighter the color, the more mild the flavor. Look for miso alongside the refrigerated tofu in the supermarket. It will keep, in the refrigerator, for more than a year.
Serving Size:about 2/3 cup
120 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 20.3g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 7.3g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 12098IU; vitamin c 10.4mg; folate 51.7mcg; calcium 38mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 22.8mg; potassium 280.7mg; sodium 396.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable