Miso-Glazed Peas & Carrots

This sweet, salty and tangy twist on the old standby vegetable combo is sure to please the whole family.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine miso, mirin, vinegar, ginger and oil in a small bowl. Place carrots and water in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Stir in the miso mixture and peas; cook, stirring occasionally, until the peas are heated through and the sauce is slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

Tips

Ingredient Note: Miso: Fermented bean paste made from barley, rice or soybeans used in Japanese cooking to add flavor to dishes, such as soups, sauces and salad dressings. Miso is available in different colors; in general, the lighter the color, the more mild the flavor. Look for miso alongside the refrigerated tofu in the supermarket. It will keep, in the refrigerator, for more than a year.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 20.3g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 7.3g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 12098IU; vitamin c 10.4mg; folate 51.7mcg; calcium 38mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 22.8mg; potassium 280.7mg; sodium 396.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable
