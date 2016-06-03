Miso-Glazed Peas & Carrots

Ingredient Note: Miso: Fermented bean paste made from barley, rice or soybeans used in Japanese cooking to add flavor to dishes, such as soups, sauces and salad dressings. Miso is available in different colors; in general, the lighter the color, the more mild the flavor. Look for miso alongside the refrigerated tofu in the supermarket. It will keep, in the refrigerator, for more than a year.