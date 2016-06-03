Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Complex and salty, this sauce would complement most any vegetable stir-fry. To have extra sauce, double the batch, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Grace Young
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005

total:
5 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk rice wine (or sherry), oyster sauce, sugar and salt in a small bowl.

Tips

Note: Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine. It is available in most Asian specialty markets and some larger supermarkets in the Asian section. If unavailable, dry sherry is an acceptable substitute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
9 calories; carbohydrates 1.1g; sugars 0.8g; calcium 0.2mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 0.9mg; sodium 201.1mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
