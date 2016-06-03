Blue Cheese Dip

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If you have a garden or farmer's market nearby, there's much to be said for setting out a plate of raw summer vegetables and serving them with nothing more than a great dip. Here is one that everybody seems to enjoy, a creamy blue cheese dip that's good with crunchy radishes (provide some toothpicks for impaling them), baby carrots, broccoli and the like. Use enough of any combination of veggies to feed 4 or 5 people.

Ken Haedrich
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cream cheese, parsley, scallions, garlic, lemon juice and vinegar in a food processor; pulse until the mixture is fairly smooth, scraping down the sides once or twice. Add blue cheese, mayonnaise and pepper; pulse until smooth but still textured. You don't want the dip to be too smooth. If it seems to need a little thinning, add a teaspoon or so of water.

    Advertisement

  • Variation: For Parmesan Dip, substitute 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan for the blue cheese.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The dip will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 1.2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.4g; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 9.7mg; vitamin a iu 278.7IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 7.3mcg; calcium 41mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.4mg; potassium 42.2mg; sodium 101.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022