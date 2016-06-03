Quick Herbed Couscous & Peas

By all means use fresh peas if you have them. And remember, the smaller they are, the less cooking time they'll need. (Frozen peas work fine if that's all you have.) To make this a little more substantial, you can--if you like--add a cupful of drained and rinsed canned chickpeas. Don't skimp on the herbs; the dish really shines with them.

Ken Haedrich
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring broth and oil to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat and stir in couscous. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook peas in a medium saucepan of lightly salted water just until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain.

  • Add peas, parsley, mint, basil, lemon zest and pepper to the couscous; toss lightly with a fork. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 46.5g; dietary fiber 9.1g; sugars 4.9g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 947.5IU; vitamin c 25.5mg; folate 42.2mcg; calcium 45mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 21.7mg; potassium 161.3mg; sodium 357.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022