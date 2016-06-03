Quick Herbed Couscous & Peas
By all means use fresh peas if you have them. And remember, the smaller they are, the less cooking time they'll need. (Frozen peas work fine if that's all you have.) To make this a little more substantial, you can--if you like--add a cupful of drained and rinsed canned chickpeas. Don't skimp on the herbs; the dish really shines with them.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup
Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 46.5g; dietary fiber 9.1g; sugars 4.9g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 947.5IU; vitamin c 25.5mg; folate 42.2mcg; calcium 45mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 21.7mg; potassium 161.3mg; sodium 357.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat