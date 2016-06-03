Salsa Verde with Fresh Herbs

Finely chopped fresh herbs, lemon and anchovy flavor this simple sauce. Try serving alongside most any grilled or roasted meat or poultry.

Mark Bittman
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oil, parsley, thyme (oregano and/or rosemary), capers, shallot, garlic, lemon juice, anchovy paste, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; fat 5.7g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 164.2IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 5.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 21mg; sodium 161.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022