Caramel-Orange Sauce

Try this sophisticated sauce in our Pineapple-Caramel Sundaes or over Roasted Pears with vanilla ice cream.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1996

20 mins
21

  • Combine sugar and water in a small heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Cook, without stirring, until the syrup turns deep amber, 5 to 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and carefully pour in orange juice. Stand back, as the caramel may sputter.

  • Return the saucepan to low heat and stir until all the caramel has dissolved. Remove from the heat and swirl in butter. Stir in brandy and let cool slightly before serving.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop before serving.

1 tablespoon
46 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 10.5g; sugars 10.3g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1mg; vitamin a iu 29IU; vitamin c 4.4mg; folate 2.7mcg; calcium 1.3mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 18.1mg; sodium 0.3mg.
1 other carbohydrate
