Great dish So i didin't have fennel or chilli's, and I totally forgot to add the lime juice and mint at the end or add ground cayenne but this dish was yummy anyway! It makes you feel good because it's healthy and doesn't make you feel heavy or too full after eating. I made this with the spiced rice and corn pilaf which is delish! I mixed the two and the flavors soort of fought for dominance but it was still a great dish! I will for sure make this dish again! Pros: Healthy, easy prep Cons: none