Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout

Ok! I read every single review - the good and the bad, and the suggestions. I took advice to add more wine, extra garlic, and bay leaves (2). I also seasoned my 4 small chicken thighs (not 2lb but it’s what I had). All of this was great and led to flavor that was not bland. For the sauce - do not try to make it in the crockpot! I can totally see how it would be way too watery in that case. Instead, just ladle out about a cup of broth liquid, leaving chicken and veggies in the crock until ready to serve. Whisk eggs and 1/4 cup of real lemon juice and then slowly add the broth as you continue to whisk. Transfer whisked sauce to small pot and simmer for 10 minutes. I followed recommendations to add a little cornstarch slurry (maybe 1T at most) and it thickened perfectly. We then placed chicken and veggies in shallow bowls and spooned the yummy sauce on top. Originally I set it up for 8hrs on low which is our “low” crockpot setting but it was definitely done after 4-5 hrs. Veggies were super soft so I’ll cook for less time in the future, but otherwise it was good. We also sautéed up some zucchini separately and added it to everything and it was delicious.