Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout

Rating: 3.75 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2008

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread carrots and potatoes over the bottom and up the sides of a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Arrange chicken on top of the vegetables. Bring broth, wine, garlic and salt to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Pour over the chicken and vegetables. Cover and cook until the chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, 2 1/2 to 3 hours on high or 4 to 4 1/2 hours on low.

    Advertisement

  • Add artichokes to the slow cooker, cover and cook on high for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk egg, egg yolks and lemon juice in a medium bowl.

  • Transfer the chicken and vegetables to a serving bowl using a slotted spoon. Cover and keep warm. Ladle about 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid into the egg mixture. Whisk until smooth. Whisk the egg mixture into the remaining cooking liquid in the slow cooker. Cover and cook, whisking 2 or 3 times, until slightly thickened and sauce reaches 160 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in dill and pepper. Pour the sauce over the chicken and vegetables and serve.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Freezing is not recommended. | Prep ahead: Peel and cut potatoes; cover with water. Trim chicken thighs. Combine broth, wine and minced garlic. Refrigerate in separate covered containers for up to 1 day.

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 27.8g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 4.9g; fat 10g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 213.9mg; vitamin a iu 12972.4IU; vitamin c 21.1mg; folate 43.1mcg; calcium 54.2mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 49.6mg; potassium 822mg; sodium 777.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/16/2021