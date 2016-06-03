Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Kids love it too! As an intern at a local middle school. I used this recipe with a group of kids and it aired on a local tv show. We had the school children cook healthy recipes and help be a part of the process of choosing new healthy menu items to replace some unhealthy ones. IT was easy to cook and the kids enjoyed it. They loved it so much that we added it to the new school lunch menu as a permanent item. It's tangy. Easy. And canola oil tastes just as good as olive and cheaper for school lunch budget. Also the marjoram adds a nice simple cool flavor that balances out all of the acid from the balsamic. Its just great! I ve made it several times and people who dont normally like cauliflower, love it! TIP: Add a little more olive oil and balsamic or even some water. Otherwise it can be a bit too dry. I add 1/8 cup water and 1/4 cup more balsamic and 1/8 cup more oil to juice it up. Pros: Unique Cons: needs a lil more juice