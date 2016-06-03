Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
The florets are roasted with extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic and Parmesan in this easy cauliflower recipe, which makes a delicious addition to any weeknight meal.
Is Cauliflower Good for Weight Loss?
There are nutrition choices, exercises and lifestyle changes that can help you lose weight. Certain foods, like vegetables, can help you achieve your weight-loss goals. Vegetables are low in calories and high in water and fiber. Eating more vegetables is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to lose weight. One cup of raw cauliflower has only 27 calories with 2 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein. Find out why cauliflower is one of the best vegetables for weight loss.
What Does Cauliflower Go Well With?
This simple side dish can be prepared for a weeknight dinner and pairs well with many main dishes. Herbed Chicken Thighs, Rosemary-&-Garlic-Basted Sirloin Steak, Salmon Piccata and Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce are a few options for mains to serve with the roasted cauliflower.
This vegetable side also pairs well with vegetarian dishes, like our Creamy Spinach Pasta, Mushroom Orzo with Lemon & Parmesan, Quinoa with Peas & Lemon and Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Large rimmed baking sheet
Tip
To prepare florets from a whole head of cauliflower, remove the outer leaves. Slice off the thick stem. With the head upside down and holding a knife at a 45° angle, slice into the smaller stems with a circular motion, removing the center of the head. Break or cut florets into the desired size.
1 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat