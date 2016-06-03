Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars I made this in the slow cooker. I thought it turnde out pretty good although my husband thought it was just alright.

Rating: 4 stars I used swiss chard instead of collards and added the chopped-up stems to the pot with the onions celery and carrot. Delicious and beautiful colours. This will be our New Year's dish next year.

Rating: 2 stars Not good enough Nobody in my family really liked it very much...ended up throwing away the leftovers...had to add more beans. Eh wasn't horrible but wasn't good either. Pros: Easy to make Cons: Not enough flavor or blackeyed peas

Rating: 5 stars Delicious combination of flavors I get collard greens in an organic basket of fruits and veggies every week and I never know what to do with them. This is the best recipe I have found. Thank you!

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I added in some beet greens with the collards since they were on hand omitted the bacon to make it vegetarian and used garbanzo and navy beans instead of black eyed peas (what I had on hand). I also added a splash of balsamic which gave the flavor some more depth. This soup made my evening!

Rating: 5 stars This was a surprising hit at our house. My husband discovered that he likes collard greens and doesn't mind garlic. He continues to ask for this soup now that it's all eaten up. Will make again soon. Tina Bellingham WA

Rating: 5 stars Simple Nutritious & Delicious I made this soup tonight & loved it. It was easy to prepare & looked beautiful too.

Rating: 5 stars I have made this soup two years in a row and love it. Everyone I have served it to has liked it: kids men and women. I gave my dad a tablespoon sampling telling him he needed good luck for the year and he skeptically ate it and then when back for more. Definitely a good healthy recipe for getting your new years luck and prosperity going.