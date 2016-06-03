Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Rating: 4.65 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2008

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrot and celery and cook, stirring, until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add sliced garlic, thyme and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Increase heat to high and add broth, tomatoes and their juice. Bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in collard greens (or kale), reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Discard the thyme sprig. Stir in black-eyed peas; remove from the heat and cover.

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler.

  • Place baguette slices on a baking sheet and broil until lightly toasted, 2 to 4 minutes. Rub each bread slice with the remaining garlic clove. (Discard garlic.) Turn the slices over and top with cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve the soup topped with the cheese toasts and bacon.

Tips

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 4.5g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 7.4mg; vitamin a iu 3791.2IU; vitamin c 25.1mg; folate 74.2mcg; calcium 159.9mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 30.5mg; potassium 379.8mg; sodium 762.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium fat meat, 1/2 fat

Reviews (8)

Reviews:
frijoleblanco
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I made this in the slow cooker. I thought it turnde out pretty good although my husband thought it was just alright.
Seejemrun
Rating: 4 stars
02/10/2014
I used swiss chard instead of collards and added the chopped-up stems to the pot with the onions celery and carrot. Delicious and beautiful colours. This will be our New Year's dish next year.
EatingWell User
Rating: 2 stars
07/06/2013
Not good enough Nobody in my family really liked it very much...ended up throwing away the leftovers...had to add more beans. Eh wasn't horrible but wasn't good either. Pros: Easy to make Cons: Not enough flavor or blackeyed peas
gapgrl94@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Delicious combination of flavors I get collard greens in an organic basket of fruits and veggies every week and I never know what to do with them. This is the best recipe I have found. Thank you!
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Yum! I added in some beet greens with the collards since they were on hand omitted the bacon to make it vegetarian and used garbanzo and navy beans instead of black eyed peas (what I had on hand). I also added a splash of balsamic which gave the flavor some more depth. This soup made my evening!
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was a surprising hit at our house. My husband discovered that he likes collard greens and doesn't mind garlic. He continues to ask for this soup now that it's all eaten up. Will make again soon. Tina Bellingham WA
eileen
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Simple Nutritious & Delicious I made this soup tonight & loved it. It was easy to prepare & looked beautiful too.
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I have made this soup two years in a row and love it. Everyone I have served it to has liked it: kids men and women. I gave my dad a tablespoon sampling telling him he needed good luck for the year and he skeptically ate it and then when back for more. Definitely a good healthy recipe for getting your new years luck and prosperity going.
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Black eyed peas are good luck on new year's. I've been trying for years to find a recipe I like and I think we've finally got it. ADS Washington DC
