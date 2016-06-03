Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup
Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2008
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
173 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 4.5g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 7.4mg; vitamin a iu 3791.2IU; vitamin c 25.1mg; folate 74.2mcg; calcium 159.9mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 30.5mg; potassium 379.8mg; sodium 762.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium fat meat, 1/2 fat