Raspberry, Avocado & Mango Salad

Refreshing and tasty! We've made this a few times now and love it every time! My husband repeatedly asks for it, and we love that it is healthy and absolutely delicious! It's also incredibly easy to make. I'm going to try adding chicken to see if it will work as a stand alone dish. The dressing was a bit strong on the raspberry taste, so now we add about 1/4 mango in the blender with the dressing. We also add a little more avocado than the recipe calls for. One note: this could just be an issue with our grocery store, but everytime I buy raspberries for this, they go bad quickly. If you're like me and don't usually buy them, be sure to use them within a few days, otherwise you'll have a container of moldy raspberries :(