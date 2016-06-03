Raspberry, Avocado & Mango Salad

Pureed berries give the tangy wine vinegar dressing a creamy texture that gently clings to the lettuce and fruit. This is a salad to enjoy when fresh berries are in the market.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007

  • Puree 1/2 cup raspberries, oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper in a blender until combined.

  • Combine greens, mango, avocado and onion in a large bowl. Pour the dressing on top and gently toss to coat. Divide the salad among 5 salad plates. Top each with the remaining raspberries and sprinkle with nuts, if using.

Tips

Tips: To dice a mango:
1. Slice both ends off the mango, revealing the long, slender seed inside. Set the fruit upright on a work surface and remove the skin with a sharp knife.
2. With the seed perpendicular to you, slice the fruit from both sides of the seed, yielding two large pieces.
3. Turn the seed parallel to you and slice the two smaller pieces of fruit from each side.
4. Cut the fruit into the desired shape.

To toast chopped or sliced nuts, heat a small dry skillet over medium-low heat. Add nuts and cook, stirring, until lightly browned and fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

229 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 11.9g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 2.3g; vitamin a iu 3176.4IU; vitamin c 52.3mg; folate 164.9mcg; calcium 72.4mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 46.1mg; potassium 612.9mg; sodium 82.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 fruit, 2 vegetable, 3 fat
