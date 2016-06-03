Smorgastarta

Don't let the name intimidate you. This delicious take on the Swedish “savory sandwich torte” is sure to please family and guests alike. We've transformed this traditional smoked-fish dish into a light layered sandwich that captures the essence of Scandinavia. Make it a meal: Serve with a beet salad or steamed red potatoes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007

  • Mix sour cream, lemon zest and juice in a medium bowl. Combine eggs, dill, onion and capers (if using) in another medium bowl. Stir in half of the sour cream mixture.

  • Add trout, celery, parsley, caraway seeds (if using) and pepper to the remaining sour cream mixture.

  • To assemble sandwiches: Divide the egg mixture among 4 slices of bread. Top with bread, then spread with the trout mixture. Top with the remaining bread. Cut each sandwich in half and serve.

Kitchen Tip: To hard-boil eggs: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and run a constant stream of cold water over the eggs until completely cooled.

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 32.2g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 1.2g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 295mg; vitamin a iu 624.5IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 87.1mcg; calcium 91.3mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 42.9mg; potassium 264.8mg; sodium 734.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
2 starch, 2 1/2 medium-fat meat
