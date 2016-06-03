Sizzled Green Beans with Crispy Prosciutto & Pine Nuts

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sizzling green beans in a little oil helps to bring out their natural sweetness. Prosciutto, pine nuts and lemon zest dress up the flavor without adding a lot of fat--a nice alternative to full-fat, creamy green bean casseroles.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add beans, return to a boil, and simmer until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add prosciutto; cook, stirring, until crispy, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain on a paper towel.

  • Wipe out the pan; heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat. Add the beans, garlic, sage, 1/8 teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are browned in places, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in pine nuts, lemon zest and the prosciutto. Season with lemon juice, the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Tip: To toast chopped nuts & seeds: Cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 10.2g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 1.9g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 5.6mg; vitamin a iu 783.3IU; vitamin c 12mg; folate 38.3mcg; calcium 54mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 31.4mg; potassium 195.9mg; sodium 264mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022